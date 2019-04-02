MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-639-shares-of-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.