Mindexcoin Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $144,466.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00414718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.01548864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00232970 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

