Mincoin (MNC) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $49,179.00 and $15.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.01501033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,126,725 coins. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

