Mimecast (MIME) Shares Up 5.1%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.62. 887,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 607,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -261.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $251,513.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $94,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,125 shares of company stock worth $22,536,593 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

