Millennium Management LLC Purchases 84,108 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,108 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCH opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

