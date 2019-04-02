Millennium Management LLC Has $21.08 Million Holdings in Viewray Inc (VRAY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Viewray worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter worth $2,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 51.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 245,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.28. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

