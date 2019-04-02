Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,987 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.98% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,309,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,889,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

