Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.01.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

