Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,117 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

