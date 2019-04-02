MGM Resorts International (MGM) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,075,362 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 12,054,377 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,721,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

