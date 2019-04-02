Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) Insider Acquires $49,000.00 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) insider Alberto Osorio acquired 3,500 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,552. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mexico Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 491,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mexico Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mexico Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mexico Fund by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

