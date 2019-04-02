Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $674.29 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report $674.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.60 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $660.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.84.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $734.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $736.88.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

