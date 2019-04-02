Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 326.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after purchasing an additional 207,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,788,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.12.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BECN stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-raises-holdings-in-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn.html.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.