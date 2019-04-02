Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 11,421 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 377.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envestnet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Envestnet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.90. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $67.52.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $31,037.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,911 shares of company stock worth $4,015,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

