Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 3,253 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 357.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

KWR opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

