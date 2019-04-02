Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,012.86 ($26.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target (down from GBX 4,000 ($52.27)) on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £100,233 ($130,972.17).

Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 825.50 ($10.79). The company had a trading volume of 318,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.83 million and a P/E ratio of 29.27. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 727.50 ($9.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,578 ($46.75).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.