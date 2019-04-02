MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Energizer worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 247.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 45.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Energizer by 1,662.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

