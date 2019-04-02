MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,847,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,825,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,581,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,044,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $510,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,938 shares of company stock worth $531,174 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

