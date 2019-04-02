MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,676 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,755 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $377,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,864 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,331.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,729 shares of company stock worth $2,627,528. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

