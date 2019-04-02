Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MACK opened at $7.15 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 54,994.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.