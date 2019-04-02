Merck KGaA (MRK) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.65 ($117.03).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €101.30 ($117.79). The stock had a trading volume of 190,611 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

