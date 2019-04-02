MEDX (MEDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,808.00

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One MEDX token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, CPDAX, Bittrex and Gate.io. MEDX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $787.83 or 0.15759088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009900 BTC.

MEDX Profile

MEDX (MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org . MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MEDX

MEDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Kryptono, Gate.io, Upbit, DEx.top, Cashierest, Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

