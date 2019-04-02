Mcdonald’s (MCD) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.29.

MCD stock opened at $188.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

