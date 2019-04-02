McDermott International Inc (MDR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,211 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of McDermott International worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in McDermott International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 238,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDermott International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDermott International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,091,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after buying an additional 896,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

McDermott International stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.73. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $23.36.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. McDermott International’s revenue was up 188.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

