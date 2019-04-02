Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

“Following 4Q18 results on 3/14, we reference publications on Saphyr in 2019 (see our note from 3/18, link). There was also a recent Bionano presentation in which was discussed (in part), a study in the cytogenetics space which we believe should be of interest. In addition, it’s important to understand, in our view, the dynamics around building revenue with Saphyr (shown below).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $56,704,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.