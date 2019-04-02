Matsa Resources Limited (MAT) Insider Buys A$25,145.47 in Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) insider Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel acquired 173,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$25,145.47 ($17,833.66).

MAT stock remained flat at $A$0.14 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday. 59,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,556. Matsa Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Matsa Resources Company Profile

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

