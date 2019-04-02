Matsa Resources Limited (MAT) Insider Buys A$25,145.47 in Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) insider Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel acquired 173,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$25,145.47 ($17,833.66).
MAT stock remained flat at $A$0.14 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday. 59,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,556. Matsa Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.
Matsa Resources Company Profile
