Matrix Service (MTRX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.09. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 61,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 244,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

