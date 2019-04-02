Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.