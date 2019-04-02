Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

LQD opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $119.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

