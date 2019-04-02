Masimo Co. (MASI) Insider Jon Coleman Sells 2,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 583,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,184. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

