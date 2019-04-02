Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,275 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 534,888 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

