Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,958,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the previous session’s volume of 639,063 shares.The stock last traded at $0.68 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

