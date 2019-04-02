ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $288,613.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $414,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

