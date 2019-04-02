Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) CEO Barry Pennypacker Sells 12,388 Shares

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $203,906.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $584.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

