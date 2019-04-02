Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (MMD)

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,663. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $20.40.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

