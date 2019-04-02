Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

MGIC stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

