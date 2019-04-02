Maggie (MAG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200,539.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Maggie has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Maggie has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $200,539.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maggie alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.02625822 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00015020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000436 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Maggie

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maggie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maggie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.