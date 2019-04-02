Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) insider Diane Grady acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$100.00 ($70.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Macquarie Group stock opened at A$131.50 ($93.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. Macquarie Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$100.60 ($71.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$130.88 ($92.82).

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

