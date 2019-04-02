Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) insider Diane Grady acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$100.00 ($70.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).
Macquarie Group stock opened at A$131.50 ($93.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. Macquarie Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$100.60 ($71.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$130.88 ($92.82).
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/macquarie-group-ltd-mqg-insider-acquires-a50000-00-in-stock.html.
About Macquarie Group
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.