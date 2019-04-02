Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.74 Million Position in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,927 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 603,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 603,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 241.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 741,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 524,231 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,564.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 336,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 316,050 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.