Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.74 Million Position in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,927 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 603,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 603,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 241.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 741,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 524,231 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,564.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 336,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 316,050 shares during the period.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/macquarie-group-ltd-has-14-74-million-position-in-cubesmart-cube.html.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.