Mackay Shields LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Belden by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

WARNING: “Mackay Shields LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/mackay-shields-llc-takes-376000-position-in-belden-inc-bdc.html.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.