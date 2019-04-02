Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II alerts:

BFY stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mackay Shields LLC Invests $462,000 in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/mackay-shields-llc-invests-462000-in-blackrock-new-york-municipal-incme-tr-ii-bfy-stock.html.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.