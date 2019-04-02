Mackay Shields LLC Invests $404,000 in TriMas Corp (TRS) Stock

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TriMas by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TriMas by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. TriMas had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

