Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 723.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/mackay-shields-llc-grows-stake-in-cabot-corp-cbt.html.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.