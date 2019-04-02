Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $622,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 133,963 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

