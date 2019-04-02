Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $679,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $6,028,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $5,160,000.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

