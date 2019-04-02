Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $465,000 in Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Tapestry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TPR opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

