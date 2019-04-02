LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
