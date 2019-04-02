LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

