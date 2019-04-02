Luminex Co. (LMNX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,912 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of Luminex worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 264,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Luminex by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNX opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.77. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

