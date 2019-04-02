LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $100,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $965,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $836,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,016,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/lpl-financial-llc-reduces-position-in-hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg.html.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.