LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.17.

WPG opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $67,427.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

